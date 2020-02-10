Become an SEO Expert and Make Your Business Stand Out Online

Save on those huge SEO fees by doing the hard work yourself.

February 10, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

SEO is a crucial element of any marketing strategy, bringing in organic traffic to your webpages with relatively little expenditure. However, if you're paying an agency or consultant to do the content and technical SEO work, you're cutting into your bottom line. SEO agencies can cost up to $150/hr while consultants may charge $100/hr. If you do the heavy SEO lifting yourself, however, that's another story entirely. Learn how to be your own SEO pro in The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle.

This ten-course bundle offers a comprehensive education on how to make money online organically — without breaking the bank on declared experts. You'll learn mass marketing strategies and how to effectively build links that can be picked up by Google's algorithm. You'll learn how to do advanced keyword research for any category, create Google citations, and optimize your on-page SEO content. Images and voice optimization also factor into your SEO, and this bundle will teach you how to stand out via image and voice searches. You'll even get a crash course in Amazon SEO and link-building to improve your eCommerce pages.

Grow your presence online without enlisting outside help. The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle is just $29 today.