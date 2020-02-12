Real Estate Investment

Buying Real Estate Property Is More Accessible Than Ever With DiversyFund

Now, anyone can become a real estate investor.
Buying Real Estate Property Is More Accessible Than Ever With DiversyFund
Image credit: DiversyFund
Contributor
2 min read
Everyone from your family to your accountant is probably telling you to invest in property. It's entirely possible those people haven't paid rent in a while. As rental costs have skyrocketed so, too, have real estate prices, making it exceedingly difficult for most people to buy a home, let alone invest in property.

Technology is changing everything, however, and one forward-thinking company is working to make real estate investment more accessible and easier than ever for the 99 percent. DiversyFund is making it so anyone with a bit of disposable income can invest in property.

Whether your aim is to diversify your investment portfolio, build long term wealth, or hedge against stock market volatility, DiversyFund lets you get into real estate for as little as $500. Their commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) is composed of projects and properties handpicked by investment professionals and managed internally so you don't have to worry about any of the pitfalls of property ownership. After purchase, DiversyFund manages, renovates, and sells properties in order to turn a profit, splitting it among all investors like yourself. That means they use your money exclusively on your property without management or service fees, and won't turn a profit until you do. You're genuinely part of the team.

You don't need to know anything about real estate investment, you just need interest and a $500 minimum investment. DiversyFund does all the heavy lifting for you. If you're ready to start investing, DiversyFund is currently offering a $20 Amazon gift card to the next 100 investors who use code DIVERSY20.

