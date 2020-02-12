Every Entrepreneur Should Use a VPN. Here's Why.

Score an incredible deal on this top-rated VPN today.

February 12, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The internet is a dangerous place, especially for entrepreneurs who are just starting out. When you first launch your company, you have to be mindful of where you invest your money, and while it would be nice to have a bulletproof cybersecurity setup, chances are you have other departments that need the capital more.

That's why small businesses are prime targets for cybercriminals looking to steal sensitive data and even hold it for ransom, which can be financially crippling when you're just getting your operation off the ground.

As an emerging entrepreneur, you owe it to yourself to be using a VPN, and VPN Unlimited is one of the best you can get, especially without breaking the bank.

VPN Unlimited offers military-grade AES 256-bit encryption whenever you go online without throttling your bandwidth or connection speed. It gives you a range of VPN protocols to browse on, helps you connect to the most trusted networks available, and even includes a kill switch when the VPN detects a security breach. Beyond security, VPN Unlimited offers access to more than 400 VPN servers in 80 locations globally so you can bypass geographic restrictions wherever you are and access the same internet you're used to while you travel.

VPN Unlimited also offers security for up to five devices so whether you do business on a range of devices or you have a few contractors with access to proprietary information, you can ensure all of your important data is protected. Normally, a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited is $499.99, but it has been on sale for $99. Right now, however, you can score a lifetime subscription for a limited time $39 price.