The One Gadget Every On-the-Go Entrepreneur Needs on Hand 24/7

Stay connected and fully charged wherever you go, regardless of your device choice.

February 23, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most entrepreneurs spend a lot of their time on the go. It's part of the job description. And that means smartphones, laptops, and other mobile devices are made even more essential for staying on top of things. From closing deals on the phone to tracking client data in your CMS, being able to stay connected while going from place to place is crucial. And what keeps those devices running? Power. But with the 5-in-1 FamilyCharger + 52W Power Supply, you can worry less about finding an outlet, and more about everything else.

Regardless of the brands and models of your preferred devices, FamilyCharger has you covered. With this clever, adaptive charger, you can charge all of your devices in a central location without toting around a collection of different cables and adapters. The device packs three Lightning cables, a micro-USB cable, and a USB-C connector, all attached to a single 52W power supply, allowing you to charge up to five devices at once. Unlike most multi-charge cords, FamilyCharger runs fully independent copper to each connector, providing dedicated power to each device so every device gets full charging power even when you're multi-tasking. When you're not on-the-go, it works just as well at keeping everything charged and organized at your desk without the power bank required.

Plus, at over nine feet long, it delivers the added flexibility to continue using your devices while they're plugged in.

Get a charge and stay connected wherever you go because losing business due to a dead battery is simply not an option. The 5-in-1 FamilyCharger + 52W Power Supply is on sale for $75 today.