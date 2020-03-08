Communications

Every Entrepreneur Needs an Editor. This App Can Be Yours For Just $40.

WhiteSmoke improves your grammar, punctuation, clarity, and more.
Image credit: Burst
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite the clichéd, "What are you going to do with an English major" question, writing is an essential skill in all  aspects of business. Whether you're seeking your first job or you're building your fifth company, knowing how to write effectively can be a huge boon to your future. Fortunately, technology has afforded us tools like WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker that allow us to "fake it till we make it" better than ever before.

Named one of CNN's Top 31 Business Ideas in the world, WhiteSmoke is the all-encompassing tool to help you avoid embarrassing typos and write more compellingly. WhiteSmoke is a web-based tool that integrates with the tools you use every day  to analyze your writing and improve your grammar, sentence structure, spelling, and punctuation. Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Statistical Machine Translation (SMT) tech, WhiteSmoke goes beyond spell check to suggest style, tone, and clarity enhancements. It quickly checks emails, reports, and other documents to help you iron out errors and ensure you're communicating as clearly and effectively as possible. Plus, it can translate your writing or entire websites from more than 50 languages. The best part is it actually works, or so the rave reviews from TopTenReviews and Become A Writer Today suggest.

If you want to stop being that person writing typo-laden emails, you should get this tool on your side. Definitely don't be that person pitching clients in gibberish. WhiteSmoke works on any modern browser and a five-year subscription is available now for $39.99.

