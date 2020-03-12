Insurance

'The Zebra' Compares Hundreds of Car Insurance Companies to Help You Get the Best Rate

Stop overpaying for car insurance by finding the best quote for you.
Image credit: Zebra
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Americans overpay on car insurance by an estimated $21 billion per year. Shopping for car insurance is hard enough without all of the catchphrases and slogans buzzing around your brain. Why is to so hard to cut through all the marketing angles and just find the most cost-effective car insurance plan for you?

It shouldn't be, and The Zebra agrees.

The Zebra has partnered with hundreds of car insurance companies of all sizes to help you compare rates in a seamless, hassle-free, and transparent way. Their comparison engine makes it easy to find the right choice for you in just minutes by entering a little information. In only a few steps, you'll have a clear view of the carriers available to you and the quotes they can offer, allowing you to cut through the fluff to find the perfect plan.

Beyond providing quotes, The Zebra is a leading insurance comparison site and an independent research and consumer education body. Basically, when it comes to car insurance, they know what they're talking about.

Whether you're moving, buying a new car, adding someone to your policy, or changing jobs, The Zebra helps you update your auto policy to reflect your life now so you can be sure you're getting the best deal. With access to the largest network of carriers on the web, you're sure to find a better rate.

Thinking about changing your car insurance? Get a free quote today.

