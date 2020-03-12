Data Analysis

This $40 Course Teaches You Business Analytics Skills That All Entrepreneurs Should Know

How to make smarter, more data-driven decisions.
Image credit: fauxels
As an entrepreneur, you're the sole growth engine for your business when you're just starting out. As such, it's crucial that you have a firm grasp of business analytics so you can make the right decisions when looking at your company data. Whether you're thinking about launching a new venture or want to grow in your current role, The Better Business Analyst Bundle will help you develop or brush up on the skills you need to do that. The good news is that even if you're not running your own company, there are over 117,000 business intelligence roles open on LinkedIn, so it's not a bad career path to forge,

Across four courses and 40 hours of content, this bundle will introduce you to the concept of Business Intelligence (BI). BI is the natural progression of business analytics, and will allow you to turn data into actionable insights. At the start of this bundle, you'll learn business analysis fundamentals so you can gather and assess data for a variety of purposes. From there, you'll learn how to transform and model data using BI techniques in order to draw action-oriented, informed insights from the data.

Using Microsoft Power BI — one of the top tools on the market — you'll get a crash course in how to create compelling visualizations and reports that will help you make business decisions and explain them to others.

Data rules everything around us, and if you want to be successful in business, you have to know how to read it. The Better Business Analyst Bundle will teach you how for $39.99.

