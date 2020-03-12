Why Freelancers Need a VPN in 2020

There's more to gain than just safety from hackers.

March 12, 2020 5 min read

Among freelancers, it's almost a point of pride to be able to work lean. Whether you're a graphic designer, coder, or writer, you don't need much more than a decent laptop, steady internet connection, and maybe a fresh cold brew to bring home the bacon. This is partly why so many freelancers are able to work practically anywhere, anytime.

But, if there's one thing virtually every freelancer could benefit from adding to their work setup, it's a VPN. On top of the obvious privacy protections a VPN brings, there are plenty of other benefits that can help you work smarter and even save money while you're busy living the freelancer dream. Read on for details:

Peace of mind wherever you go. This one's pretty obvious, so we'll get it out of the way early. If you're like most freelancers, there's a good chance you do a lot of your work on public WiFi. Public WiFi is convenient, don't get us wrong, but it's far from secure. Whether you're browsing at the airport or your favorite coffee shop, if you happen to connect to the same unsecured router as a hacker, you're now vulnerable to being attacked. And, this isn't just bad news for you; your client could also get burned if you're working with any sensitive information while a hacker is peeking in. With a VPN, you can add an extra layer of protection that keeps hackers at bay.

Cheaper flights. One of the biggest perks of freelancing is being able to work anywhere, but that doesn't make international flights any cheaper. With a VPN, you can avoid all the cookies airline websites use to track you and gouge prices. That way, you'll get ticket options that are much more reasonable. Just turn on your VPN, fire up a fresh browsing session, and change your server location to the destination you're trying to fly to. From there, you can watch the savings roll in!

Work anywhere, seriously. You may be able to work anywhere, but your client's company might not. Say you decide to catch a flight to Barcelona and squeeze in a little work after munching on some tapas. If your employer is using a geo-protected CRM or CMS, there's a chance you won't be able to access it at all while you're abroad. Now, you're stuck overseas, unable to work, and out of tapas. With a VPN, you can set your browsing location to match that of your client, so you can sidestep those restrictions and get back to work.

Browse anywhere, too. Geo-restrictions aren't just for security-minded companies, either. Major websites use them to control who is viewing what content and where. This is perhaps most common among streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu, so you might have some issues binging "The Handmaid's Tale" after a long day of remote work if you're traveling overseas. With a VPN, you can skirt past these pesky blockers and enjoy your content restriction-free.

Which VPN is ideal for freelancers? There's no shortage of VPNs on the market, but only a handful will have what you're looking for to live your best freelancer life. Ideally, the VPN you choose should have a solid number of servers that are available across the globe, so you can always connect when you're traveling domestically and internationally.

You'll also want a VPN with top-tier encryption to keep your browsing bulletproof. 256-bit encryption is one of the more popular encryption techniques out there and is even used by banks and military organizations to protect their data. On top of this, you'll also want access to a variety of VPN protocols to get you the perfect blend between security and speed when you're browsing.

Unlimited bandwidth is another valuable feature to look out for if you're planning on streaming content. It can come at a premium but is well worth it for those of us who simply NEED to binge on our shows unhindered.

Lastly, you'll definitely want a VPN that doesn't log your data. It might sound counterintuitive, but some VPNs actually do keep record of your browsing movements and can sell them to third parties or be pressured to turn them over to local law enforcement agencies depending on where they operate from.

If you want a VPN that checks all the above boxes, give KeepSolid VPN Unlimited a shot. The top-rated VPN provider sports more than a whopping 400 VPN servers with over 80 locations around the globe, tough-as-nails 256-bit AES encryption, multiple VPN protocols, unlimited bandwidth, and a zero log policy.

