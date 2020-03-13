News and Trends

Why Recession Can Lead to Reinvention

There is cause for economic concern amid the coronavirus outbreak, but young business owners are ready.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Why Recession Can Lead to Reinvention
Image credit: Myron Jay Dorf | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
CEO, Dent Global
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The current coronavirus outbreak is a crisis on a scale most of us have never seen in our lifetime. Cities and countries are on lockdown, major events have been canceled, and people are panic-buying basic supplies while cutting back on travel. But separate from the tragic health implications of COVID-19, experts say there's likely going to be a global recession. You simply can’t shut down cities, countries and supply chains without a big flow-on effect. Think of when a car breaks down on the highway and every car behind it has to stop — it takes time to get traffic flowing again. 

In the long term, however, the stage is set for unprecedented growth, because on the other side of this crisis, fundamentals are strong. The millennial generation is hitting its stride financially this decade (and there's a lot of them). The boomers are into semi- and total-retirement and have more wealth than any other generation in history (and they intend to spend it while they are healthy). Technology is laying the foundations for every business to have global opportunities, and governments of the world are pumping money into the economy by the billions.

Imagine a big spinning flywheel that spins down at first, then catapults things up on the other side. First it dios, and then it flies off. This decade is going to be the Roaring Twenties anew on many fronts for entrepreneurs. Many big businesses are being disrupted and some will even fall over, creating opportunities everywhere for small businesses. 

Related: Big Tech to Meet With White House to Discuss Coronavirus

After the 2008 financial crisis, we saw the birth of dozens and dozens of brand new multi-billion dollar businesses (Instagram, WhatsApp, Uber, Airbnb, Dropbox, Slack, etc.). All of them were started by young people who probably would have gotten jobs at PwC or some established bank if not for the the previous recession. We will see this sort of activity again in the 2020s, because recessions can also lead to reinventions. Companies that try to stay the same get chewed up and spat out (Blockbuster, Toys "R" Us, Phones4U), whereas companies that reinvent themselves do well (Netflix, Disney, Apple, Microsoft). In many cases, small, nimble business become the bright sparks that fly high after a recession.

Will you cling to how you did business in the 2010s or will you use this time to transform into an even better version of your vision mission and values? Whatever business you have today will look different on the other side of this event. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

In Response to Broadway Suspending Shows, Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Unheard 'Hamilton' Track

News and Trends

Senators Want to Ban TikTok From Government Phones

News and Trends

Amazon Asks All Employees to Work From Home