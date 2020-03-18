SEO

Take Advantage of Your Empty Social Calendar to Get Ahead on SEO with This Tool

Brand Overflow taps into Google Keyword Planner to improve your on-site SEO.
Just because you had to cancel dinners with clients, conferences, and in-person meetings doesn't mean you can't make big strides in your business while coronavirus keeps you homebound. Where should you start? How about organic search traffic, a crucial component to any web-based business. You can attract visitors through platforms like Facebook and Instagram, but chances are you're paying a pretty penny to get users that may never actually become buyers. Using SEO (Search Engine Optimization), you can reach even greater numbers of people through search engines like Google, while expending considerably less money.

But if your SEO strategy is going to work, your pages need to be towards the top of search results. Roughly 50 percent of all clicks on a Google search page go to the first three listings. To get into the top three, you can hire an expensive SEO specialist, or you can use Brand Overflow.

Brand Overflow is an SEO keyword tool and rank tracker that can help you adopt a professional SEO strategy without hiring anyone new. This tool makes in-depth analyses of keywords, helping you find related, similar, and keyword terms that will help your landing pages stand out to the Google algorithm. Brand Overflow is powered by Google Keyword Planner, ensuring that all of its research is sure to work on Google. You can analyze keywords with eight different data points, get insights into your domains, traffic, traffic channels, and get full support for local SEO in any city, state, or country.

Reach greater audiences without making costly changes. Right now you can get a lifetime subscription to Brand Overflow in a few tiers. Get 50 keywords for $33.15, 100 keywords for $50.15, 250 keywords for $84.15, or 500 keywords for $169.15 with promo code "SPRINGSAVE15" at checkout. 

