This $15 Course Can Teach You How to Scale a Business on YouTube

Video is becoming a more viable marketing channel.
Image credit: YTCount
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Is your business on YouTube? The numbers say it should be. More than two billion people globally visit YouTube every month. Better yet, six out of ten people watch more video content online than on television. If you're running a business, YouTube is a great way to grow. And while you potentially have more downtime than normal these days, why not learn how to do it in The Complete YouTube Course by Successful YouTubers.

Led by an award-winning MBA professor with years of experience growing businesses on YouTube and a successful YouTuber who's garnered over 100-million views on her channel, this 18-hour course is designed to teach you everything you need to know to be successful on YouTube from scratch. Whether you're using YouTube for business or personal use, you'll get a crash course in how to gain subscribers and even a 400-page guide for consistent reference. You'll learn the basics of creating videos using many types of cameras and how to edit them using Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro. You'll familiarize yourself with YouTube Analytics and discover YouTube SEO techniques to drive more traffic to your channels. Finally, you'll learn how to monetize your channel and increase your subscriber base.

Video is changing the online marketing landscape. Get your business on the right track with The Complete YouTube Course by Successful YouTubers, now just $14.99.

