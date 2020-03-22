Artificial Intelligence

This AI-Powered Website Builder Uses a Few Simple Keywords to Build Your Entire Site

Design a custom website without writing a line of code.
This AI-Powered Website Builder Uses a Few Simple Keywords to Build Your Entire Site
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
We don't have to tell you how important it is for entrepreneurs to have a website. Especially in the current economic climate, when most people are asked to stay indoors, having a website is absolutely crucial to keeping your business relevant and profitable. But do you know how to build one?

The good news is that you don't need to shell out thousands on a web developer, all you need is Leia AI Website Builder.

Leia makes it easy to build custom websites from scratch by using artificial intelligence. All you need is a voice description and a few keywords to create a beautiful, mobile-responsive website for your business. Seriously, just describe what you want and Leia will do the heavy lifting. No coding skills required, no special downloads or devices necessary. Regardless of the device you're using, Leia ensures your site will look great on your phone, tablet, or browser. Of course, you can make as many manual tweaks or add content as you'd like. It's like having a personal web designer and developer at your beck and call.

Leia has earned a 4.4-star rating on the App Store because it really is that easy to use. Right now, you can get a lifetime Pro Plan for 72% off $249.99 at $69.99 or a lifetime Business LITE plan for 75% off $399.99 at just $99.99. Get an additional 15% off at checkout when you use limited time promo code: FLASHSAVE15. 

