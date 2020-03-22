Nutrition

Packed with Healthy Greens, This Supplement Can Help Keep Your Nutrition on Track

Keep up your healthy habits while in self-isolation.
Image credit: Amazon
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your diet and nutrition are important elements to staying healthy, and staying healthy is more important than ever in the age of coronavirus. As people are confined to their homes, it’s vital that you not develop bad habits while living off frozen and canned foods and binge watching Netflix. One of the easiest ways to keep your nutrition up and maintain good habits is by making healthful, all-natural shakes. Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder makes it easy.

This Super Greens powder is crafted with seven alkalizing farm fresh greens, including spirulina and chlorella. It’s Amazing Grass’s most popular blend, combining those greens with wholesome fruits and veggies and nutrient-rich superfoods into a delicious blend that will give your body everything it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Each serving contains three servings of greens, fruits and veggies. The blend is Certified Organic by CCOF, gluten-free, plant-based, non-GMO, Kosher and entirely plant-based. Just add one scoop with eight ounces of water, juice, or smoothie and you’ve got an extremely healthy, nutritious shake ready to go.

Keep up your healthy habits while in self-isolation and treat your body right. A box of Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder is $36.99 and will last for about 60 servings ($0.62 a serving). 

