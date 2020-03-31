Apps

You Can Get 50 Apps for Entrepreneurs for Less Than You Pay for a Single One

If you're tightening your business's belt, Zuitte can be a major asset.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
You Can Get 50 Apps for Entrepreneurs for Less Than You Pay for a Single One
Image credit: Damian Zaleski
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

How many subscriptions does your business have on the books? How many of them are absolutely essential? In the wake of the economic fallout from coronavirus, unnecessary costs must be cut, including fixed, recurring expenses like software subscriptions and app suites. If you're worried you won't be able to operate at the same level without those programs, it's time to think outside the box. Switching to a service like Zuitte can give you access to 50 entrepreneurial tools in a single suite, allowing you to drastically cut down on the many subscriptions you're paying for without sacrificing the tools you need.

Here's the rundown:

Zuitte was designed to replace apps that do many things, but none of them well. This powerful suite is purpose-built for the modern online entrepreneur, built from the ground up for and by drop shippers, Amazon FBA sellers, SMMA owners, YouTubers, influencers, and so on. If you're running a 100+ person company, it's likely not for you, but if you're bootstrapped and trying to grow, it might be the best option.

Zuitte comes with 50 individual tools, allowing you to do virtually everything your business needs from one central hub. You can perform competitor SEO analysis, analyze customer behavior, automate social media platforms, manage leads and finances, and even build your own Messenger Bots. Seriously, all in a single app. From sales and customer service to marketing and outreach, Zuitte is the jack of all trades we need right now.

It's time to cut back on unnecessary subscriptions, and Zuitte helps you do that. One payment of $199 gets you Zuitte for life.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apps

How to Steadily Acquire New App Users for Many Years to Come

Apps

Learn How to Build Your Own iOS and Android Apps From Scratch

Apps

New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today