Learn to Use Music Production Software Like Ableton Pro

Feeling bored in quarantine? Learn some lucrative new skills.

April 4, 2020 2 min read

Feeling bored in quarantine? There's no time like the present to learn a new skill. Better yet, there's no time like the present to learn a lucrative new skill. If you've had an interest in music or are looking to incorporate music into your business, The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp can teach you some of today's most important music-production tools and set you on your way to success.

This nine-course, 56-hour bundle is led by Tomas George, a music producer, composer, and audio engineer with a Master's Degree in Music Production. Across these courses, George will introduce you to Logic Pro X and Ableton 10 Live, two professional-grade tools used in music production and live performance. You'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to music production, songwriting, and using Logic Pro X's tools to create music out of nothing. From there, you'll delve into recording and editing your music in Ableton Live. Eventually, you'll even get into more advanced tactics like mixing and adding synthesizers.

And if you are in fact planning on entering the music industry itself, this bundle includes information on how to get a foot in the door of the music industry today. You'll learn how to create sound clips and stock assets that you can sell to aspiring musicians and how to get distribution for your music on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

If you ever wanted to make money making music or incorporate music into your marketing plan, The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp is exactly what you need to finally get going. Get all nine courses on sale for $49.99.