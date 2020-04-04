Music

Learn to Use Music Production Software Like Ableton Pro

Feeling bored in quarantine? Learn some lucrative new skills.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Learn to Use Music Production Software Like Ableton Pro
Image credit: Oleg Ivanov
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Feeling bored in quarantine? There's no time like the present to learn a new skill. Better yet, there's no time like the present to learn a lucrative new skill. If you've had an interest in music or are looking to incorporate music into your business, The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp can teach you some of today's most important music-production tools and set you on your way to success.

This nine-course, 56-hour bundle is led by Tomas George, a music producer, composer, and audio engineer with a Master's Degree in Music Production. Across these courses, George will introduce you to Logic Pro X and Ableton 10 Live, two professional-grade tools used in music production and live performance. You'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to music production, songwriting, and using Logic Pro X's tools to create music out of nothing. From there, you'll delve into recording and editing your music in Ableton Live. Eventually, you'll even get into more advanced tactics like mixing and adding synthesizers. 

And if you are in fact planning on entering the music industry itself, this bundle includes information on how to get a foot in the door of the music industry today. You'll learn how to create sound clips and stock assets that you can sell to aspiring musicians and how to get distribution for your music on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

If you ever wanted to make money making music or incorporate music into your marketing plan, The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp is exactly what you need to finally get going. Get all nine courses on sale for $49.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Music

Entrepreneurial Musician Andrea Callanan on Overcoming Obstacles and Finding Your Voice

Music

Listen to Everything You Love Offline with Audials One 2020

Music

4 Reasons Why Sonos Is an Office Must Have