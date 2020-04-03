Stimulus

The IRS Will Reportedly Begin Issuing $1,200 Stimulus Payments on April 9

Still, some Americans could wait up to five months to receive their check.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The IRS Will Reportedly Begin Issuing $1,200 Stimulus Payments on April 9
Image credit: Associated Press via BI
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The IRS plans to send out $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payments beginning April 9, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing an agency plan.

Some Americans who have not used direct deposit for past tax refunds could wait as long as five months to receive their check, however, according to an internal document obtained by The Post.

According to the payment schedule, electronic payments could go out next Thursday, with deposits being made by April 14 at the latest, The Post reported.

"If we know where to put the money, we're going to press the button and put it there next week," an anonymous IRS official told the publication.

The plan set priority starting April 24 for paper-check distribution to those with the lowest-income — individual taxpayers making $10,000.

Related: 8 Ways Business Owners Can Take Advantage of the Federal Stimulus Package

Paper checks would be mailed out to Americans by $10,000 increments each week starting on that date, according to the internal document. For example, checks for those making $20,000 or less would be mailed a week later, on May 1, followed by Americans earning $30,000 or less on May 8 and so on.

Checks to joint taxpayers making $198,000 — the maximum eligible income for the stimulus package — would be distributed September 4 under the plan.

About 145 million Americans can expect cash meant to support those who have been affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, with about 6.6 million people filing for unemployment last week alone.

Related: How to Obtain an SBA Coronavirus PPP Loan and Have It Forgiven

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that most Americans should receive their money by April 17, but the IRS has yet to publicly announce how it plans to distribute the stimulus-package money to Americans.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, adult taxpayers earning $75,000 or less are to receive $1,200, including an additional $500 a dependent. Americans making more than $99,000 will not receive aid, The Post reported.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Stimulus

8 Ways Business Owners Can Take Advantage of the Federal Stimulus Package

Stimulus

3 Financial Steps Small-Business Owners Should Take Right Now

Stimulus

New Stimulus Bill Unlocks IRA and 401(k) Dollars for Financially Affected