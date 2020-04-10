video streaming

Hosting a Webinar or Streaming on Zoom or Twitch? Here's the Setup You Need.

iRig gives you everything to record professional audio and video.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Hosting a Webinar or Streaming on Zoom or Twitch? Here's the Setup You Need.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking to do something a little different during quarantine? Whether you're still working or not, right now is a great time to get creative. Maybe it's time to host your small business's webinar on Zoom, or stream video on YouTube or Twitch, or even finally launch your own podcast. Whatever you decide to make, you'll want a quality setup to make it look professional — and it doesn't have to cost you much. The iRig Video Creator Tool Bundle comes in at under $100 and delivers everything you need for a solid home recording experience.

This complete kit includes an iKlip Grip Pro bracket, an iKlip Grip Pro handle, tripod, and extender, which together will make sure your phone stays mounted at the perfect angle. A remote Bluetooth shutter will allow you to start recording in place without another human around, and the iRig Mic HD 2 mic delivers quality audio.

And because our homes don't always have the best lighting, the included LED ring light gives you a wide range of color and brightness options to choose from. Plus, the ¼" UNC mount on top of the iKlip Grip Pro makes it easy to mount any additional accessories.

If you want to create legitimate video content, you'll need a legitimate setup. The iRig Video Creator Tool Bundle is normally $99.99 but you can save 10 percent when you get it for $89.99. You can also upgrade to the iRig Video Creator HD Tool Bundle for $169.99, saving 15 percent off the original price.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Stimulus

How to Submit Your SBA PPP Loan Application and Calculate the Loan Amount

Stimulus

8 Ways Business Owners Can Take Advantage of the Federal Stimulus Package

Crisis Management

8 Books to Help You Grow During the Coronavirus Pandemic