Project Management

Earn a Coveted Project Management Certification with This $50 Training

Become project management certified and help your company thrive through tough times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Earn a Coveted Project Management Certification with This $50 Training
Image credit: Startup Stock Photos
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The coronavirus pandemic has put businesses of all sizes in emergency mode. For many small businesses, that means closing their doors and weathering the storm. For larger ones, that may mean layoffs and, most importantly, getting leaner and more efficient. In many cases, that means bringing on or promoting project managers who can oversee lean growth in a challenging time. If you're concerned about your position in this fluctuating economy, consider learning project management skills in The Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle.

Project managers can command six-figure salaries in the best of times but in down periods, it's more about job security. Experts with highly sought after skills will have greater job security.

In this ten-course bundle, you'll learn some of today's most popular and powerful project management methodologies and tools. You'll get crash courses in Agile, Scrum, and even a study guide for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® Exam. Beyond those methodologies, you'll delve into workflow management programs like JIRA and productivity methodology like Kanban. There's even a course on improving your memory to help you become a more effective leader.

Develop the skills to be an indispensable leader at your company. The Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle is on sale now for $49.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Project Management

This Course Can Help You Earn the Coveted PMP Certification in 2020

Project Management

Work Smarter, Not Harder With This Project Management Software

Project Management

Learn Six Sigma and Make Your Organization More Efficient