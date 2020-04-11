Earn a Coveted Project Management Certification with This $50 Training

April 11, 2020 2 min read

The coronavirus pandemic has put businesses of all sizes in emergency mode. For many small businesses, that means closing their doors and weathering the storm. For larger ones, that may mean layoffs and, most importantly, getting leaner and more efficient. In many cases, that means bringing on or promoting project managers who can oversee lean growth in a challenging time. If you're concerned about your position in this fluctuating economy, consider learning project management skills in The Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle.

Project managers can command six-figure salaries in the best of times but in down periods, it's more about job security. Experts with highly sought after skills will have greater job security.

In this ten-course bundle, you'll learn some of today's most popular and powerful project management methodologies and tools. You'll get crash courses in Agile, Scrum, and even a study guide for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® Exam. Beyond those methodologies, you'll delve into workflow management programs like JIRA and productivity methodology like Kanban. There's even a course on improving your memory to help you become a more effective leader.

