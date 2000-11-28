Thrifty Announces Partnership With SideStep

<b></b>

November 28, 2000 2 min read

Tulsa, OK-Thrifty Car Rental, one of the world's largest international car rental franchise networks, recently signed on as a car rental partner with SideStep, a new online travel service that will enables Thrifty to further expand its distribution channels and establish tighter relationships with its customers.

SideStep's unique technology, which searches, prioritizes and displays the best rates across a broad range of travel suppliers, makes Thrifty's inventory available to a wider audience. Once consumers make their travel decision, they are then routed directly to the supplier's Web site (in this case, thrifty.com), where the booking is completed.

"In the ever-expanding and sometimes confusing Internet marketplace, Thrifty wants to help customers cut through the clutter and quickly identify the best travel deals," said Brian Carpenter, vice president of sales, marketing and advertising for Thrifty. "In a very objective manner, SideStep's service will clearly rank and display car rental rates from Thrifty and other suppliers to enable consumers to make the best choice possible. This is just one more channel Thrifty Car Rental will use to illustrate the value our brand name implies."

In addition to the car rental category, SideStep also offers a selection of airline flights and hotel rooms-including Web specials-all in one place. The service brings travel buyers directly to supplier sites to book their travel, taking them to within a few clicks of purchase from brands they trust. SideStep also gives consumers the opportunity to receive valuable special offers, such as bonus miles.

"Partnering with a marquee company like Thrifty, which operates in 61 countries throughout the world, strongly supports the SideStep service," said Brian Barth, CEO of SideStep. "Thrifty understands the importance of leading-edge technology to enhance the consumer's travel experience and help them achieve the best bottom-line travel values." -PRNewswire