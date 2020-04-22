Growth Hacking

This Box of Growth Hacking Tips Might Be the Daily Dose of Inspiration You Need

Get 100 proven growth hacks for just $40.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, many companies are fully invested in growth hacking initiatives. The term growth hacking was coined by entrepreneur Sean Ellis about a decade ago and refers to the tactics startup marketers use to drive traffic as much as possible to their business as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. While no two businesses are exactly the same, growth hackers are known for their ingenuity and ability to come up with unique growth solutions. Of course, sometimes you need a little push in the right direction. That's where the Growth Hacking Box comes in.

Featured on Mashable, HubSpot and Shopify as an effective tool for growing your business, the Growth Hacking Box includes 100 cards of tested and proven business hacks to help your company get to the next level. Regardless of your industry, these hacks will help marketers, entrepreneurs and consultants identify useful growth solutions.

The box is broken down into six different business areas: Acquire, Convert, Retain, Advocate, Cash in and Think. As you progress through the box, you'll learn how to find out where your biggest fans are hiding, how to turn abandoned visitors into loyal, returning customers, build your following and maximize your cash flow. They're additionally broken down into stages: Things to Do, Doing and Done so you can keep track of your progress. It's almost like having a full-time right-hand advisor helping you scale your business without the full-time salary.

The Growth Hacking Box is typically $49.99, but you can save 20% off when you get it for $39.99 now. Pick up a box for yourself, an employee or someone who could use a dose of inspiration. 

