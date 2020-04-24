If You're Working From Home, This Marshall Wireless Smart Speaker Can Help Keep You Sane

April 24, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most of the world is working from home these days, which means entrepreneurs are working harder than ever to keep teams aligned and projects on track, and simply stay motivated while juggling household responsibilities. It's tough! You're forgiven if you feel like you have to ask for help or need to take a little break from time to time. Fortunately, the Marshall® Stanmore II Wireless Speaker can do both of those things for you.

Integrated with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (whichever you prefer), this remarkable Bluetooth speaker is as versatile as a singing personal assistant. Stanmore II is built with advanced components that deliver clean, precise audio that fills any room you're in. Plus, of course, it is fully controllable by your voice. With access to near-unlimited music, you can ask the speaker to play a genre, an artist or a playlist from any of your favorite streaming services. You can fine-tune the sound using the analog controls on top and ask the speaker to take notes, add to your grocery list, send you a reminder and many more commands.

This speaker can integrate with other smart home elements in your home, like lights, TVs or locks, allowing you to use it as a high-powered hub to control your entire house. With multiple speakers, you can even set up a multi-room soundscape that changes music as you walk through the house, giving the whole family their preferences. Whether you need a little help becoming your most productive self while working from home or you'd just like to relax a little, the Marshall® Stanmore II series has you covered — plus it looks great. That's why it's earned 4.6 stars on Amazon.

Currently, you can get the Marshall® Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker in both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa models for $100 off at $299.99. If you're looking for something a little more budget-friendly, the Marshall® Acton II Wireless Smart Speaker offers many of the same features for $219.99, in both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa models.