5 Resources to Discover Investing

June 16, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The onslaught of coronavirus has been ruinous to the global economy. But some are seeing this cloud of uncertainty through an opportunistic eye, including me. In light of the market's volatility, I’ve been spending a lot more time reading up on financial trends, terminology and general teachings. Regardless of what may or may not happen, I believe now is a great time to learn more about investing.

S&P’s Global Financial Literacy Survey found that overall financial literacy is low around the world, and that risk diversification is one of the least understood concepts, a particularly relevant topic in today’s economic climate. And this divide is unevenly distributed across gender, social class and race. I reached out to my friend Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen, the cofounder of Denmark's Female Invest and a 2020 Forbes 30 under 30 recipient, to share some of her recommended resources to help get a balanced view of the financial landscape.

Related: 4 Fun Ways for Millennials to Dip Their Toes Into Investing

1. Invest Like the Best (podcast)

Invest Like the Best is a podcast hosted by Patrick O’Shaughnessy, CEO of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management. The podcast (and website) says it is an "ongoing investigation into stocks, markets, investing strategies, and ways of thinking."

Why I like it: The host launched his career in finance during the 2008 global financial crisis, a particularly challenging time to get into investing. But in light of the current situation, O’Shaughnessy breaks down very relevant perspectives, strategies and advice on approaching today’s stock market and diversifying risk, while preparing for an upswing.

2. Morningstar Investing Classroom (online course)

Morningstar is widely regarded as one of the financial industry’s leading independent research companies for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its comprehensive teaching platform is designed to introduce both new and experienced investors to strategies for analyzing and evaluating the financial health of companies for prospective purchases.

Why I like it: For those interested in long-term strategies based on underlying economic fundamentals, this is a fantastic course hosted by a prestigious financial institution. The lessons are easy to follow, and the language is easy to understand. After completing this course, you’ll have a solid foundation to further develop your investing knowledge.

Related: 10 Reasons the Stock Market Will Likely Crash Again

3. The Journal (podcast)

Hosted by the Wall Street Journal, The Journal is about money, business and power. It brings a personal narrative to economic and business developments around the world, examining how certain events can have particular impacts on the economy, and the knock-on effects into society.

Why I like it: It’s a fantastic podcast to demystify the charts and numbers with real-world stories. For example, in one recent episode, the hosts explained how the debt incurred through the coronavirus crisis may lead to the next financial crisis, outlining the mechanisms at play beneath the surface.

4. Investing for Dummies (book)

An essential guide for building a quick but detailed overview of investing, from where to put your money to improve returns on IRAs and 401(k)s, as well as identifying new opportunities and weighing risk and returns. With hundreds of pages of to-the-point information, it’s a great get-started guide to learn the theories and the jargon.

Why I like it: It’s a well-organized, comprehensive introduction to investing and stays true to the promise of being for "dummies." In other words, it’s an accessible introduction to conservative investing principles—a great place to start.

Related: 8 Women VCs Share the Most Memorable Pitch They've Ever Received

4. Female Invest (online learning)

For decades, the financial industry has failed to include and engage women, both as private investors and as professionals in leading positions. In fact, in the U.S., men make up 80 percent or more of financial advisers and at least 90 percent of mutual fund managers. Female Invest aims to bridge this gap and empower women through online courses, seminars and community. As founder Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen comments, “Instead of changing the women, we should be changing framework.”

Why I like it: More than 20,000 women are already subscribed and registered as part of the community, which has already built up a strong presence in Europe. The site allows access to dozens of webinars, tutorials, events and communities to connect women interested in investing with a thriving network of likeminded people.