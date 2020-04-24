Domain names

Launch Your Home Business With a .store Domain

There's an easier way to make your web business stand out.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Launch Your Home Business With a .store Domain
Image credit: Austin Distel
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In 2020, it’s no secret that practically anyone can launch a digital storefront from the comfort of their own home. 

Unfortunately, this also means that the web is positively inundated with digital storefronts and marketplaces, making it that much harder for you to get your business in front of your customers.

Don’t get discouraged, though. Launching a thriving online business is still very much in the cards — you just need to give your operation a bit of an edge.

One of the simplest and most effective things you can do is make sure your business has a domain name that builds credibility and makes it easy for your customers to find you.

With a .store domain extension, it’s possible and easy to find a powerful domain name that fits the bill. Here’s what a .store domain name can do for you: 

  • Find your perfect domain name easily: While pickings are slim on .com domains, .store is still a relatively untapped market, so you should have no problem finding a name that matches your brand perfectly.
  • Establish credibility: .store is trusted by more than 300,000 successful business owners, making you look credible right from the start.
  • Save time and money: A .store domain lets your customers know your website is a store without you having to promote it; saving you time and money.

Interested? Search for your .store domain now at www.get.store/buy and get it for 1 year at $4.99. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Domain names

How to Negotiate the Price of a Pricey Premium Domain

Domain names

3 Keys to the Right Domain Name for Building a Brand

Domain names

What Are They? Domain Names, Business Entity Names, Trademarks.