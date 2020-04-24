Launch Your Home Business With a .store Domain

April 24, 2020 2 min read

In 2020, it’s no secret that practically anyone can launch a digital storefront from the comfort of their own home.

Unfortunately, this also means that the web is positively inundated with digital storefronts and marketplaces, making it that much harder for you to get your business in front of your customers.

Don’t get discouraged, though. Launching a thriving online business is still very much in the cards — you just need to give your operation a bit of an edge.

One of the simplest and most effective things you can do is make sure your business has a domain name that builds credibility and makes it easy for your customers to find you.

With a .store domain extension, it’s possible and easy to find a powerful domain name that fits the bill. Here’s what a .store domain name can do for you:

Find your perfect domain name easily: While pickings are slim on .com domains, .store is still a relatively untapped market, so you should have no problem finding a name that matches your brand perfectly.

Establish credibility: .store is trusted by more than 300,000 successful business owners, making you look credible right from the start.

Save time and money: A .store domain lets your customers know your website is a store without you having to promote it; saving you time and money.

Interested? Search for your .store domain now at www.get.store/buy and get it for 1 year at $4.99.