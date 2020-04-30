April 30, 2020 4 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Video-streaming services have plenty of binge-worthy options for adults; for the kids, your Disney+ account is probably getting a workout during the coronavirus quarantine. Disney+ has plenty of options in May, including many Star Wars-focused offerings for May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day. Read on for some highlights and the full list below.

Prop Culture (May 1)

From a magical closet to umbrellas that help you take flight, the props in Disney movies are sometimes just as iconic as their characters. In Prop Culture, film historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan takes an inside look at items used on the sets of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Tron, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and more. A few of the movies stars pop up to reminisce, too. All eight episodes arrive on May 1.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (May 4)

Just in time for Stars Wars Day, this eight-episode documentary gives fans of The Mandalorian an inside look at the series via behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and a roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau, an executive producer on the show. Episode one lands May 4, and a new one will be posted every Friday.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (May 4)

Of course, the biggest draw of May the 4th will likely be the streaming debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It arrives on Disney+ two months early, according to Disney, meaning, "For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place."

Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2020

FRIDAY, MAY 1

New Library Titles

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 - S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 106 "Slimy Yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 711 "Shattered"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 126 "Star Wars: Clock"

One Day At Disney, Episode 122 "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture, Series Premiere

SATURDAY, MAY 2

New Library Titles

John Carter

MONDAY, MAY 4

New Library Titles

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Series Premiere - Episode 101 "Directing"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Series Finale - Episode 712 "Victory and Death"

FRIDAY, MAY 8

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 107 "Anyone Can Cook"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 127 "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

One Day At Disney, Episode 123 "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 102 "Legacy"

Disney Insider, Episode 105 "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

Related: 18 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

FRIDAY, MAY 15

New Library Titles

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 108 "Worth Melting For"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 128 "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

One Day At Disney, Episode 124 "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 103 "Cast"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Series Premiere - Episode 101 "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"

FRIDAY, MAY 22

New Library Titles

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll With It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Disney Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures (S2)

Disney+ Originals

The Big Fib, Series Premiere - All 15 Episodes Available

Be Our Chef, Episode 109 "Tiana's Place"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 129 "Bambi: Lanterns"

One Day At Disney, Episode 125 "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 104 "Technology"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 102 "Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs"

FRIDAY, MAY 29

New Library Titles

Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)

Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (S2)

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 110 "Woody's Lunchbox"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 130 "Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl"

One Day At Disney, Episode 126 "Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 105 "Practical"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 103 "Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners"