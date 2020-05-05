Video Conferences

This Top-Rated Webcam Software Can Make Your Virtual Meetings and Webinars More Engaging

YouCam lets you host more productive, more powerful meetings.
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Like it or not, the modern workforce is spending more time on video calls. For entrepreneurs, that presents a challenge. How do you pitch potential buyers, organize your team, and operate your business without actually being present? It's a reality that you must learn to adapt to during this time of social distancing. One of the more elegant solutions is YouCam 9 Deluxe for Windows.

YouCam is like turning your webcam into a live studio. This platform has earned an "excellent" rating from Softpedia because it's flexible and powerful. It integrates seamlessly with popular video recording, broadcasting, and live-streaming services like Twitch, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, OBS Studio, XSplit, and Wirecast, as well as conferencing service like Skype and Google Hangouts, allowing you to utilize the benefits of your favorite services while enhancing them with YouCam.

YouCam allows you to apply real-time skin enhancements to look your best, turn PowerPoint slides into engaging presentations by choosing from layouts using PiP video or side-by-side display, and enhance webcam photos using brushes and colors to make your video sessions more interactive. It even offers more than 200 augmented reality effects, customized titles and images to give greater life to every presentation.

Regardless of how you're trying to run your business, YouCam can enhance your communication and connection. Normally, a lifetime subscription to YouCam's Windows service is $49.99, but you can save 30 percent off when you get it for $34.99 today.

