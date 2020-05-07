This Webinar and Live Meeting Suite is Just $50 — No Monthly Fees

May 7, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Much of the American workforce is now working remotely and may be doing so for the foreseeable future. When things get back to "normal," remote work may still be more common as passive social distance measures aim to reduce the likelihood of another pandemic. What's clear from the past few months of collaborating online is that everybody needs great remote tools, like Vidthere Live Meetings & Webinars.

Vidthere is a 100 percent browser-based video toolset that facilitates live meetings and webinars, regardless of your technical skill level. Used by thousands of people every day, Vidthere combines the functionality of live webinars, hybrid webinars, and video conferencing into a single, easy-to-use platform. It's both powerful and economical, allowing you to bypass installing storage-consuming programs and maintaining flexibility so attendees can just click on a link to join the event. All webinars have almost zero lag and the highest quality video.

Vidthere supports both real-time and automatically recorded webinars and meetings. Each event is automatically recorded for ease of reference and each offers a chat tool that simplifies participant engagement. It even supports multiple presenters for larger webinars and offers screen share, camera, video in video, and whiteboard modes so everyone has the necessary tools to show compelling, clear presentations.

Invest in the tools you need to thrive while working with a remote team. Get a lifetime subscription to Vidthere Live Meetings & Webinars for just $49.99 today. If you're looking for an even more budget-friendly solution, check out Vidthere Lite, available now for just $39.99.