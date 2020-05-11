Employees

This Video Montage Maker Might Be the Perfect Way to Celebrate Employees

A tribute service can be a bright light in a dark time.
This Video Montage Maker Might Be the Perfect Way to Celebrate Employees
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
2 min read
The world is in a strange place right now. For entrepreneurs running small businesses, it's extra strange, and even frightening, especially if you have employees working for you. They're concerned about their jobs while you're concerned about meeting goals and staying afloat so they can keep their jobs. It's tough for everyone to stay motivated in this isolated, remote-working time. A good way to build up morale, however, is with a tribute.

Tribute Video Montage offers people a way to reach out and connect with one another in tough times. Tribute's collaborative video technology makes it easy to invite friends, collect videos and compile a final montage to send to a loved one going through a tough time, a recent grad, your employees or anyone else you think could be in need of a boost. To date, they've delivered more than 500,000 videos to happy recipients.

Creating a tribute video typically takes a lot of hands-on cooperation. However, with Tribute, it can happen in as little as 10 minutes. Just invite people to contribute via SMS or social media, collect videos from people on a unique Tribute page and then sit back as videos are automatically compiled. You have the final say, of course, and can use the custom video editor to add effects and create the perfect video.

Dubbed "Hallmark 2.0" by The New Yorker, Tribute makes it easy to send some love in this tumultuous year to employees, grads, moms and more.

A lifetime subscription to the basic version of Tribute Video Montage is currently $29.99. If you'd prefer to step back completely and let Tribute's editors manage one amazing campaign from start to finish, the Concierge Package is available for 34 percent off at just $64.99.

