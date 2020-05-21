Wines

Enjoy Curated Wine Selections Delivered to Your Door for Less Than $7 Per Bottle

Winc's experts use your flavor preferences to curate an elite wine tasting experience.
Enjoy Curated Wine Selections Delivered to Your Door for Less Than $7 Per Bottle
These days, you'd be excused for drinking a little more wine than usual. But the problem with drinking more wine is that you run out of it faster. That means more trips to the grocery store or liquor store, where you may be standing in line, or unnecessarily exposing yourself to germs. Give yourself a break and let the wine come to you. Winc Wine Delivery is one of the leading wine delivery services in the world and they're offering an amazing deal now.

Winc specializes in taking you on wine tasting tours of the planet without ever taking you out of your home. They believe that the experience of buying fine wine should be as simple as enjoying fine wine. Their experts work to curate more than one hundred wines from some of the finest vineyards around the world, in regions ranging from California to La Rioja to Australia and everywhere in between.

When you sign up for Winc, you'll take a Palate Profile Quiz, sharing the types of wine you love the most. Then, their experts will curate a selection of personalized recommendations based on your preferences. When you've got your selections, just order and they'll arrive at your door before you know it. You'll have fine selections from around the world in bottles that are interesting enough to put on display after you drink them.

Right now, when you sign up for Winc, you can get a $159 credit toward 12 bottles of wine for just $76 with limited time promo code: SUMMERSAVE20. That's less than $7 per bottle. We'll cheers to that.

NOTE: This offer is only available to new users. 

Prices are subject to change.

