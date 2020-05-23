10 Skills to Master Before Launching a New Business

May 23, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Launching a business is hard. Launching a business before you've done the legwork to determine your market and identify your challenges is nearly impossible. Similarly, if you're becoming the head honcho without mastering some important first, you may find success harder to come by.

Here are some of the most important skills any entrepreneur should know, and where to learn them. All these courses are on sale for Memorial Day, so make the savvy business decision and take advantage.

1. Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel is one of the most important programs in business today. It's far more than just a spreadsheet software (although that's a valuable use case, as well). Excel helps you with data analysis, financial forecasting, and many more things that are essential to running a data-driven, solutions-oriented business.

Get The Complete 2020 Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle for $24 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

2. Public Speaking

Entrepreneurs must be able to sell their product or service to others. Whether you're pitching to investors, employees, or potential customers, public speaking will be a significant asset. With great public speaking skills, you're more likely to inspire people to see your vision and get on board with your company.

Get The 2020 Public Speaking Bundle for $16 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

3. Developing Business Plans

Naturally, every entrepreneur needs a business plan. This course is led by an award-winning business school professor and offers a 13-step methodology to creating a business plan. It even comes with 50 business plan templates and 25 business presentations made specifically for startups.

Get The 2020 Complete Business Plan in One Course for $12 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

4. Data Science

Data drives everything in business. As an entrepreneur, if you can successfully model and understand data, you're already a few steps ahead of the pack. Not only will you save money by not having to hire analysts, but you'll also have the skills to make informed business decisions right out of the gate.

Get The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle for $32 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

5. Facebook Marketing

Facebook is the second-largest advertising platform on the planet, meaning it's a key tool for any entrepreneur starting out. In this course, you'll learn how to reach and engage with new audiences on Facebook. Hitting the ground running with a Facebook marketing strategy can go a long way for your business.

Get The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass for $12 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

6. Search Engine Optimziation

If you don't have a ton of capital to work with when you're just starting out, paid advertising may not be for you. Search engine optimization (SEO), however, is often free and just requires a technical understanding of how to make content stand out online. This course will show you how to get your web pages to the top of Google's search pages.

Get The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle for $24 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

7. Copywriting

Great copywriting sells products. You can outsource your marketing and sales content to third-parties, or you can handle it yourself. This guide will teach you how to write copy that sells so you can save money and generate more income from the get-go.

Get The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle for $32 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

8. Quickbooks

QuickBooks is the top accounting software on the market. When you can use QuickBooks effectively, you can handle all of your business's financial and bookkeeping needs, thereby saving money on accounting services. It'll also help you track inventory, vendor payments, invoices, and much more.

Get The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper for $24 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

9. Generalist Skills

The best entrepreneurs never stop . With that in mind, check out Big Think Edge. This library is filled with lectures from Ivy League professors and world-renowned experts like Elon Musk and Malcolm Gladwell, covering some of today's most important topics.

Get Big Think Edge Expert-Taught Lectures: 1-Yr Subscription for $24 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

10. Project Management

Project management is all about finding the most efficient and least wasteful way of doing something. For entrepreneurs who are likely strapped for cash after launch, that's extremely important. This training will introduce you to several top project management methodologies, including Scrum, Agile, and PMP.

Get The Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle for $40 with promo code SUMMERSAVE20

Prices subject to change.