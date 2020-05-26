This $25 Bundle Can Help Prepare You for a Career in Project Management

May 26, 2020 2 min read

On average, projects go over budget by 27 percent of their intended cost. In a world obsessed with efficiency, that's a pretty grim number. Similarly, IT failure rates are somewhere between 5 percent and 15 percent, accounting for losses of up to $150 billion per year in the U.S. alone. Those stats alone justify the existence of project managers. The fact that initiatives save companies 28 times more money than companies that don't use project management initiatives is proof that they play a vital role in business success.

It's no wonder that project managers often earn six-figure salaries and are consistently in demand because they can save companies millions and sometimes billions of dollars. Whether you're an entrepreneur who'd like to develop some project management skills or you want to rise in your current company, the Project Management Certifications Tests + Courses Bundle is now available to make you an expert.

Unlike other online courses, this bundle is centered entirely around preparing you to sit for three key project management certification exams. After all, you need to be certified to be truly competitive in project management.

The three certifications covered are Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), Project Management Professional (PMP), and PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP). Across 40 hours of training, you'll cover 100 percent of each exam's syllabus and learn the most up to date tools and techniques that the individual exam explores. With each course, you'll even get five full-length mock exams to help you study, and earn contact hours required to sit the exam.

This training bundle is led by Whizlabs, a pioneer in online training and one of the best destinations for certification prep courses. In the last 18 years, they've helped more than three million professionals and 100 companies around the world succeed in business.

