Learn How to Launch a Podcast From Experts with Millions of Downloads

Drive your business forward with a smart, purpose-driven podcast.
Image credit: Christina Morillo

2 min read
2 min read
As of this year, 55 percent of Americans have listened to a podcast at least once, up from 51 percent in 2019 and just 44 percent in 2018. The most frequent podcast listeners tend to be ages 12 to 34, suggesting that listener growth is only going to grow.

For entrepreneurs who are interested in growing their brand or drumming up additional revenue through ads, podcasting is an exciting new medium with tremendous potential. You just have to know where to start. Podcast Like a Boss will show you how to go from podcasting zero to podcasting hero.

Podcast Like a Boss is a program led by Kathleen Shannon, Emily Thompson, Paul Jarvis, and Jason Zook. Combined, these instructors' podcasts have amassed more than 7.5 million downloads and generated nearly $1 million in podcasting revenue. They've worked with corporate giants, retailers, agencies, professional athletes, and many more influential organizations to help people learn the business and take advantage of a new trend in media.

In this master class, they cut through all the red tape to teach you exactly how to find your podcasting niche and take it. Rather than throwing some general tips out at you, this course aims to guide you through launching a podcast that actually drives your overall business forward. After all, a podcast that doesn't support your business doesn't make much sense at all.

Across seven modules of training, you'll learn how to define your point-of-view, identify your purpose and listeners, and let people know what to expect before they subscribe. You'll learn how to format podcasts, manage editorial calendars and boundaries, and create compelling content. Of course, you'll also learn the technical and logistical details of working in audio and discover how to navigate platforms, monetization, and more.

In addition to course work, you'll also get seven interactive workbooks, PDFs of keynotes, a start-to-finish PDF checklist, and origin stories for successful podcasts.

Your podcast empire awaits. Lifetime access to Podcast Like a Boss is typically more than $200 but you can register today for just $59.99.

