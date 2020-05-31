Ecommerce

Learn How to Earn Thousands by Selling on Amazon with This $30 Course

You don't have to make anything to make it on Amazon.
Image credit: Norma Mortenson

2 min read
Amazon has more than 2.5 million active sellers, 86 percent of whom are profitable. Even new sellers report earning between $26,000 and $810,000 in profits in their first year. Profitability is everything for small businesses, and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) has the track record to help small businesses scale at record pace. The best part? You don't really even need to be managing your Amazon FBA business full-time. You can still do just fine using it as a side hustle.

In The Complete 2020 Fulfillment By Amazon Mastery Bundle, you'll learn how to start selling on Amazon to either earn some extra cash or completely transform your career.

This four-course bundle comprises 18 hours of content designed to help you launch a successful, revenue-generating business on Amazon in practically no time at all. You'll learn how to set up an Amazon business account and sell products without private labeling or creating your own listings — just identify what's selling well and source inventory from domestic wholesalers or through arbitrage.

The bundle will also teach you more than 30 top tips for sourcing merchandise and inventory for Amazon and eBay stores. If you're more hands-on, however, you'll also learn how to private label products to generate greater margins.

By the end of the courses, you'll be able to create and brand your own products or run a passive income-generating store by simply acting as a third-party seller.

Earn some extra income on the side or take on a full-time career as an Amazon seller. The Complete 2020 Fulfillment By Amazon Mastery Bundle is available for just $29.99 today.

