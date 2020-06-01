Free Webinar | June 12: Using Fintech to Advance Your Retail Growth During The Recovery
Join us as we chat with Max Levchin, Founder & CEO of Affirm, to discuss how retailers can use fintech to advance their growth during the recovery.
The Retail Sector has taken one of the biggest hits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many retail stores have needed to shut their doors and move to an e-commerce only focus. Now as retailers begin to re-open and start the recovery process, we believe that retailers will need to rely on fintech to advance their growth.
So we sat down with Founder and CEO of Affirm, Max Levchin, to discuss how retailers can use fintech to advance their growth during the recovery. Join us for our free webinar, as Max shares with us:
- Consumer behavior during the pandemic
- What retailers should be focusing on with their e-commerce strategy
- How should businesses approach their banking and payments strategy overall right now
- His advice for all entrepreneurs.