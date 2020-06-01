Free Webinar | June 12: Using Fintech to Advance Your Retail Growth During The Recovery

June 1, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Retail Sector has taken one of the biggest hits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many retail stores have needed to shut their doors and move to an e-commerce only focus. Now as begin to re-open and start the process, we believe that retailers will need to rely on to advance their growth.

So we sat down with Founder and CEO of Affirm, Max Levchin, to discuss how retailers can use fintech to advance their growth during the recovery. Join us for our free webinar, as Max shares with us:

Consumer behavior during the pandemic

What retailers should be focusing on with their e-commerce strategy

How should businesses approach their banking and payments strategy overall right now

His advice for all entrepreneurs.

Register Now