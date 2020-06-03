News and Trends

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Called for a Companywide Moment of Silence to Recognize George Floyd

'Our black community is hurting, and many of us are searching for ways to stand up for what we believe.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Called for a Companywide Moment of Silence to Recognize George Floyd
Image credit: Albert Gea | Reuters via Business Insider
Sundar Pichai.

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company would hold a moment of silence on Wednesday in recognition of the death of George Floyd and other black lives that have been lost.

In an email sent to employees and shared on the company's blog, the Google and Alphabet chief said that there would be a moment of silence at 1 p.m. PDT lasting eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that George Floyd was held under the knee of a police officer before he died.

"Our Black community is hurting, and many of us are searching for ways to stand up for what we believe, and reach out to people we love to show solidarity," wrote Pichai, who said he met with a group of black leaders at the company to discuss how Google could contribute.

Pichai also said that the company would give $12 million in funding to organizations working to address racial inequities.

Related: Here's How Business Leaders Are Responding to the George Floyd Protests

The company recently launched an internal giving campaign, too, which Google says has now raised $2.5 million and which Google will match.

Pichai also recognized the protests and the current political situation in the U.S. during the company's annual stockholder call.

"The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others have compounded the grief people are already feeling," he said.

Related: Here Are Legitimate Fundraisers Helping Damaged and Destroyed Small Businesses

On Tuesday this week, Youtube and YouTube Music employees were encouraged to take the day to reflect on the protests across the U.S., make donations and take part in internal activism programs, insiders say.

However, Google's own diversity efforts have been put into question, following an NBC report that the company scaled back its diversity and inclusion programs.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Facebook is Losing Business and Getting Slammed by Civil Rights Leaders

News and Trends

Tech Entrepreneurs and Mentors Help Students Join Tomorrow's Workforce

News and Trends

Amazon, Apple Adjust Operations Amidst Nationwide Protests