Google CEO Sundar Pichai Called for a Companywide Moment of Silence to Recognize George Floyd

June 3, 2020 2 min read

CEO said the company would hold a moment of silence on Wednesday in recognition of the death of George Floyd and other black lives that have been lost.

In an email sent to employees and shared on the company's blog, the Google and Alphabet chief said that there would be a moment of silence at 1 p.m. PDT lasting eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that George Floyd was held under the knee of a police officer before he died.

"Our Black community is hurting, and many of us are searching for ways to stand up for what we believe, and reach out to people we love to show solidarity," wrote Pichai, who said he met with a group of black leaders at the company to discuss how Google could contribute.

Pichai also said that the company would give $12 million in funding to organizations working to address racial inequities.

The company recently launched an internal giving campaign, too, which Google says has now raised $2.5 million and which Google will match.

Pichai also recognized the protests and the current political situation in the U.S. during the company's annual stockholder call.

"The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others have compounded the grief people are already feeling," he said.

On Tuesday this week, Youtube and YouTube Music employees were encouraged to take the day to reflect on the protests across the U.S., make donations and take part in internal activism programs, insiders say.

However, Google's own diversity efforts have been put into question, following an NBC report that the company scaled back its diversity and inclusion programs.