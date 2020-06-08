Learn Today's Top Data Analysis Tools, Microsoft Excel, and Power BI with This $35 Bundle

June 8, 2020 2 min read

Data analysts have it pretty good in the U.S. Between the high salaries, creative problems, and incredible demand, it's no surprise that they've got one of the best jobs in America. Business these days runs entirely on data, and companies are always looking for qualified analysts to help them make sense of their data and make action-oriented decisions.

Whether you run your own business, are thinking about launching one, or want to make a change, learning how to work like a data analyst can be a huge boon. The 2020 Master Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle will teach you what you need to know.

This nine-course bundle will get you up to speed on some of today's top tools, including Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power BI, SQL, and more. To start, you'll learn the 50 most important Microsoft Excel formulas and master power query to clean data faster than ever. You'll also get an introduction to one of the world's most powerful self-service business intelligence platforms, Microsoft Power BI, and learn how to use it to connect to hundreds of data sources, model it, and visualize it better than ever before.

Additionally, you'll learn how to use Pivot Tables in Excel to organize and analyze data in a quick, interactive way and connect that data to Power BI for additional analysis. Finally, you'll take a deep dive into SQL, the programming language that helps you draw answers and insights from data faster than ever.

This comprehensive education might take you years and thousands of dollars to complete. The 2020 Master Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle, however, is just $34.99 now.

