Adding a Chatbot to Your Site or Facebook Page May Be More Impactful Than You Think

June 13, 2020 2 min read

According to the Aspect Consumer Experience Index, 61 percent of consumers feel that are the future of customer service. Meanwhile, 70 percent of millennials report positive experiences with chatbots. Chatbots are making the future more conversational, more proactive, and are helping to build bridges between companies and their customers rather than erecting barriers. If you're looking to integrate chatbots into your company without breaking the bank, it may be easier and more affordable than you think thanks to companies like Botsify.

Botsify is a fully-managed chatbot platform that puts the power of better customer service in your hands. This AI-powered software is integrated with multiple platforms so you can quickly reply to visitors on Facebook Messenger, your website, and more locations. As soon as visitors land on your pages, Botsify can engage them with a personalized message and start guiding them through their buying journey. You can even integrate it into WhatsApp to convert visitors into potential clients.

Botsify goes above and beyond by providing analysis of your customized chatbot's progress. You'll be able to see how the bots have attracted visitors, converted sales, generated leads, and much more. In other words, you can actually measure if it's working or not. With Story Tree, you can review your chart flow to make instant changes whenever necessary to address any concerns. Plus, live chat allows you to put a user in front of a human any time, whenever you want. You can even automate responses to comments on your Facebook page. A chatbot can do more than increase . It can improve your sales and marketing techniques without costing you much.

Botsify is available in a number of subscription options. You can get a five-year Personal Plan for $49, a five-year Professional Plan for $149, or a five-year Business Plan for $999. The Business Plan also offers you the opportunity to white-label the product and sell it to individual clients for additional revenue. Any of the above plans would be cheaper than the cost of hiring just a single customer service agent, so it is certainly worth a try.