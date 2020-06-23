SEO

How to Overhaul Your SEO Strategy for Just $50

Long Tail Pro gives you the tools to create an ironclad SEO infrastructure.
Last year, 61 percent of marketers said improving search engine optimization (SEO) and growing their organic presence was their top inbound marketing priority. Do you know why? Because it's budget-friendly and impactful.

While platforms like Google and Facebook give your business the ability to reach millions of new and existing users, it may cost you a pretty penny to do so. SEO utilizes the content you already have (or are creating) and search engine algorithms to get people on your site without you having to pay anyone to get them there.

However, SEO is competitive and it's hard to make your web pages stand out without the proper tools and training. Long Tail Pro will help give you and your business an edge.

Long Tail Pro helps you find less competitive keywords that can still garner tons of high-converting traffic online, regardless of your niche. When you first download the program, it'll give you a personal domain analysis and customized keyword competitiveness targets to give you an idea of where to start with your SEO strategy.

Then, you can search for keywords manually and get hundreds of suggestions for each keyword search, helping you figure out what people are searching for and how you might get them to your site. Additionally, Long Tail Pro lets you perform search engine result page lookups to understand what's ranking for a given search term and allow you to do detailed competition analysis for each keyword. It'll even give you a peek into your competitors' SEO strategy to see what they're doing. 

Long Tail Pro also has a Rank Value feature that helps you estimate the monthly value of ranking #1 for each keyword, so you can see where your resources are best spent.

Give your SEO strategy a boost. Right now, you can get lifetime access to Long Tail Pro with up to 10,000 keywords for just $49.99

