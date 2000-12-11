AFC Enterprises to Sell Up To 500 Company-Owned Restaurants

<b></b>

December 11, 2000 1 min read

Atlanta, GA - AFC Enterprises Chairman Frank Belatti recently announced the company's intention to sell between 400 and 500 company-owned restaurants over the next several years. The company, which operates Church's Chicken, Popeyes Chicken, Cinnabon, Seattle's Best Coffee and Torrefazione Italia, currently owns 910 of its 3,500 worldwide units.

AFC's goal is to franchise about 75 of its company-owned restaurants each year. Belatti would like the company to eventually own about half the locations it currently does. "We intend to become a franchising company," he said.