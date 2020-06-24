How to Improve Your Bottom Line by Embracing Customer Experience

June 24, 2020 2 min read

(CX) is everything to a small business. Just take a moment to take a look at these stats:

Companies that made customer experience a priority were three times more likely than their peers to have significantly exceeded business goals in 2019.

CX drives more than two-thirds of customer loyalty, outperforming brand and price combined.

Forty-two percent of consumers worldwide will pay more for a friendly, welcoming experience. In the U.S., 65 percent of customers believe a positive experience with a brand is more important than good advertising.

Those numbers should make entrepreneurs take notice. Rather than pouring resources into marketing and sales initiatives, you should be thinking about improving your customer experience.

This beginner-friendly course will teach you the basic skills you need to create happy, loyal customers. The course is led by Jaakko Männistö, a startup founder and award-winning customer experience professional who has been featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of rising CX stars. Here, he'll help you take the skills and theory you've learned in basic customer experience and put it into action. You'll learn how to build manage effective CX programs, measure their success, and implement customer experience strategies that keep people coming back for more. Through hands-on lab lectures, you'll build your own surveys and customer journeys to develop an understanding of how you can incorporate the same knowledge into your own business.

