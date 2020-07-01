sanitation

A Portable UV-C Case Can Disinfect Your Phone and Small Belongings

Your phone is dirtier than a toilet seat. But it won't be anymore.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to research, your smartphone is about 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat, and you touch it about 47 times each day. That's disgusting at the best of times. During a pandemic, it's downright dangerous.

But it doesn't stop there. Just think of how many small items you touch frequently throughout your day and rarely clean: your computer mouse, your keyboard, remote controls, jewelry, keys, and that's only naming a few. All of these items are likely covered in germs and bacteria, some of which may be potentially harmful. As you step up your disinfecting routine to include doorknobs and frequently-used surfaces, don't take these everyday items for granted. Especially because it's easy to keep them all clean with the CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case.

This portable case uses four UV-C LED lights to kill 99.99 percent of germs and bacteria on dirty surfaces in as little as five minutes, the company says. That's twice as fast as other UV devices. The UV-C lights work at 260nm to 280nm, completely eliminating bacteria and disinfecting any material surface, from plastic to leather. The 8.3-inch CleanTray is lightweight, enabling you to take it anywhere and disinfect just about anything you carry with you. Your phone, AirPods, multi-tools, jewelry, keys, watches, and much more fit comfortably in the box, giving you a quick clean so you can be on your way safely. There's even an integrated hole for essential oils allowing you to infuse your belongings with a fresh smell.

Keep your belongings clean and yourself safe, and of course, follow all CDC-recommended guidelines while you're at it. The CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case is 12 percent off $79.99 at just $69.99 now.

