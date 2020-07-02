Working from Home with Toddlers? You Need This Fun, Educational App.

July 2, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Trying to run a business is difficult. Between making tough decisions, handling all of the finances, keeping your employees happy, and so much more, it's exhausting being in charge. But it's so much more exhausting when you've got to do all that with a toddler running around.

As more and more businesses embrace the remote work life, people are realizing just how difficult it is to focus on work when their kids are home all summer. If you need a little help and don't want to pay a full-time nanny, check out Papumba.

Papumba is a fun learning app for kids. Young learn best through play and with Papumba you can start preparing them for school as early as age 2. Rather than sticking an iPad in their face and letting them scroll through YouTube videos (which is extremely dangerous in its own right), Papumba provides more than 500 interactive games and learning activities to help your kids learn STEAM (Science, , Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) skills before they head off to school. Using smart technology, each activity adapts seamlessly to your child's age and aptitude so they can reach key preschool curriculum milestones in their own time. Plus, all activities are downloadable and family-centered so when you find a little time, you can join in on the fun and take a hands-on approach to your child's learning.

Papumba is the #1 play-based preschool platform in more than 30 countries and has earned the Gold Seal of Approval at the Mom's Choice Awards®. It even has a 4.5/5 rating on the App Store.

If you need to keep your kids productively occupied while you're running your business, this is one of the best options out there. Plus, a lifetime subscription to Papumba is on sale now for just $49.99, that's 86 percent off the full value of $359.40. Also, score a one-year subscription for $24.99 (65 percent off) or a three-year subscription for $39.99 (81 percent off).