PowerSetter Is Helping People Save Big on Their Electric Bills and Go Green

July 2, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is heating up and if you've been running your AC all day, every day, you're probably starting to worry about your electric bill — especially if you've got a raw deal with your power company. The electric bill is one of those things that most people simply accept as an unfortunate fact of life. You try to reduce your electricity consumption where you can but, usually, you'll just accept it and pay.

However, in states where utilities are deregulated, like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maryland, Ohio, and Illinois, you can choose who supplies your electricity and power companies are actually competing for your business. While you likely never gave it another thought when you moved in, you can switch providers instantly and free, and possibly save a bundle in the process. You probably didn't know that, did you?

PowerSetter is raising awareness and helping people save on their electric bills. Similar to how travel sites like Expedia and Kayak aggregate the best hotel and airline rates, PowerSetter gathers the rates from all the electricity providers available in your area and lets you compare and choose the best one instantly and free. That can be an absolute game-changer.

Your power bill consists of both delivery and supply, meaning that while your utility will always deliver electricity and is responsible for any service interruptions and billing, you can still manage the supply part of your bill. PowerSetter uses that leverage and enables you to find the cheapest energy options, often in renewable energy sources that are even more cost-effective than traditional means of supply.

Yes, you can get renewable energy for considerably cheaper than what you're paying now. PowerSetter users have been known to save up to 37 percent on their bills instantly, without having to go through any installations, appointments or phone calls.

Compare rates today. Head over to PowerSetter, enter your ZIP code, and see what plans are available in your area. When you find one you like, just enter your address and utility account number, and you're all set.