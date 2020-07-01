Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | August 20: How to Find Ruthless Consistency: Refocus, Realign and Recommit Yourself for Results

Join Author Michael Canic, PhD, as he introduces a system for committing to focus, alignment and execution, and discusses how to inspire your team to find the will to do what it takes to win.
Image credit: Shannon Fagan | Getty Images

1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To lead their people through a year of unprecedented change, the thing leaders need most is “ruthless consistency.” Join Author Michael Canic, PhD, as he introduces a system for committing to focus, alignment and execution, and discusses how to inspire your team to find the will to do what it takes to win.
 
Key Takeaways

  • The real reason why 60-70% of strategic change initiatives fail
  • The three things you must get “right” to execute and to win
  • The one trait all successful leaders have in common

Michael Canic, PhD, is the author of RUTHLESS CONSISTENCY: How Committed Leaders Execute Strategy, Implement Change and Build Organizations That Win. He is also the founder and president of Making Strategy Happen, a consultancy which helps committed leaders turn ambition into strategy, and strategy into reality. Previously he held leadership positions at The Atlanta Consulting Group and FedEx. Michael earned a PhD in the psychology of human performance from the University of British Columbia and helped coach their football team to a national championship, led strategic change initiatives in the corporate world, and spent the past 25 years consulting with CEOs and top management teams across North America.

