This Small-Business Tool Does the Work of a Dozen Apps for Just $80

Stop spending thousands of dollars on myriad different technologies.
Running a small business is difficult, which is why most entrepreneurs invest in technology to streamline operations and help them do everything from generate sales leads to manage human resources. But that adds up. The average small business spends between $10,000 and $49,000 every year on technology. That's a pretty penny that could take a significant chunk out of your company's gross profit.

Rather than subscribe to a litany of individual subscriptions, Averox Business Management Solutions offers a more elegant solution.

ABM is a full suite of integrated applications that are designed to help you manage your business and grow rapidly. It incorporates all of the tools you need in one comprehensive dashboard, giving you a centralized station to work from that's suitable for businesses of all sizes, scopes, and industries.

ABM gives you CRM, email campaign, and sales campaign managers to scale up your content operations and improve your sales lead funnel and marketing infrastructure. They offer a bookkeeping and accounting app to automate all of your financial processes without having to sign into another platform. There's a contact and events manager so you can effectively store all of your contacts in various categories and plan and organize events from beginning to end. There's even an intuitive chat support system to help you communicate with customers better than ever.

From an internal standpoint, ABM offers solutions for all teams. It supports e-signing so all of your legal and business documents can get signed more efficiently than ever. There's a task management program to schedule and track tasks across teams. Additionally, inventory control helps you track orders and supplies from purchase to delivery to streamline your logistics. There's even an HR tool to carry out all hiring, onboarding, and personnel management needs right from the primary dashboard.

Why shell out thousands for a dozen different programs when you can unify them all under one platform? Normally $4,740, you can get a lifetime subscription to Averox Business Management Solutions for just $79.

