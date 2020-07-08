Influencers to Drive Flipkart's Social Commerce on 2GUD Platform

July 8, 2020 2 min read

E-commerce giant Flipkart has forayed into social commerce on its platform for refurbished goods 2GUD.

Social commerce refers to using social media communities and interactions for the purpose of online shopping and transaction. 2GUD’s social commerce feature will do exactly this with the help of influencer’s communities who will assist consumers in buying products online through video shopping experience. Influencers will showcase the latest fashion trends, review gadgets and share beauty tips through videos, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the same, Chanakya Gupta, Head, 2GUD at Flipkart said “Influencers are changing the landscape of online retail and bringing greater opportunities for social commerce platforms in India. With millions of followers across the country, they have the potential to impact consumer’s buying decisions. With this focus, we have specially curated a set of influencers who are best positioned to understand our target audience and help them through their buying decisions on the platform.”

The new feature will be available to all the existing users of 2GUD.

Consumers on 2GUD’s social commerce platform will be exposed to a feed of videos made by influencers across various topics and categories. They will curate their favorite products as part of their collection in the virtual store, allowing consumers to witness their styling journeys across categories. Not just this, the platform provides a seamless, content-to-commerce experience that allows consumers to shop products which are part of the video without moving away from the video interface.

Social commerce accounts for 15-20 per cent of the online retail market today and is expected to hit the $70 billion mark in the coming decade, as per Flipkart’s official statement. With low data costs and an increasing market of first-time internet users in Bharat, especially from Tier 2 and 3 cities, the opportunity for the social commerce industry is growing by leaps and bounds, it further added.

2GUD currently caters to over 600 verticals across new value-driven offerings and existing refurbished product segments. The platform has more than a million customers spanning across more tham 15,000 pincodes in India.