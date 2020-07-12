This Wearable Uses 'Bioimpedance' to Track Your Health

July 12, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Exercising isn't any easier today than it once was, but tracking our fitness goals is a little bit more convenient thanks to like Apple Watch and Fitbit. In the grand scheme of our health and wellness, however, counting calories and ensuring you get enough steps every day is just the tip of the iceberg. If you want to know more about your body, it's definitely worth checking out the Aura Band, which goes beyond other by incorporating bioimpedance analysis.

Bioimpedance uses body composition analysis to break your body into fat, muscle mass, minerals, and body water, giving you a more comprehensive understanding of how your body works and changes throughout the day. The Aura Band measures those components, as well as hydration, sleep, activity, and heart rate.

Aura Band tracks when you're walking, resting, or playing sports, tracking and analyzing your activities and health data in real-time. It stores all of that data and provides detailed analysis on the companion app. If you prefer to use a different app, you can transfer all of that data to Apple Healthkit, Google Fit, Strava, or MyFitness Pal. Whether you're looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle, build muscle mass, improve your cardio, or simply get better sleep to take on each day more refreshed, Aura Band definitely hold you accountable to your goals.

The Aura Band fitness tracker is available now for 9 percent off $179 at just $161.99. Get it in white and white, white and black, black and black, or black and white. The Aura Band has earned rave reviews from the likes of Digital Trends and The Next Web, and is without a doubt a positive investment in yourself and your health.