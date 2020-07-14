Passwords

The One Tool Absolutely Every Entrepreneur Should Have in 2020

This top-of-the-line password manager is half off now.
The One Tool Absolutely Every Entrepreneur Should Have in 2020
Image credit: Maxwell Ridgeway

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have a lot on their plates. That's why they trust technology to help them manage virtually every aspect of their business. But with all that technology comes a whole lot of passwords. Writing them all down in a note on your phone or on sticky notes around your office isn't exactly the most secure method of ensuring you don't forget your login information. Not to mention, it's shockingly inefficient.

In 2020, there's truly no excuse for entrepreneurs to operate without a password manager. And if you don't yet have one, it's time to check out Dashlane.

Dashlane has been named an App of the Year by both Apple and Google and has earned rave reviews from PC Mag and The New York Times, who called it "life-changingly great." Put simply, with Dashlane, you will not forget a password again.

With its patented security architecture, accurate autofill, and instant password generator and changer, Dashlane gives you peak convenience without sacrificing security. It's available across all platforms and browsers, letting you instantly log into any website or app, make digital payments, securely store personal data, and more — all automatically after you first enter the data. Whenever it's time to make a new account, Dashlane will help you generate a strong, unique password and use it to log you in every time you visit that account. Their military-grade encrypted vault ensures all of your information stays safe and they offer two-factor authentication if you want to add an extra layer of security. Dashlane even lets you safely encrypt and backup your account to the Cloud.

Sometimes, you need to share information and Dashlane allows you to share unlimited passwords and secure notes with colleagues, friends, or family. It also permits you to set up an emergency contact to inherit your passwords in the event of an accident or emergency. 

Dashlane is the most convenient, most secure way for entrepreneurs to manage their passwords. Normally, a one-year subscription is $59.99 but you can get one for half off at just $29.99 now.

