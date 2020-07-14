Free Webinar | July 29: How to Start a Food or Consumer Products Business

July 14, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thinking of launching a food or consumer products business? Join us for our live webinar with Kuda Biza, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer of Nunbelievable as he discusses the challenges and opportunities of launching a food/consumer products business.



Key takeaways:

The importance of “testing & learning”

Identify your “super power”

Fall in love with your dream customer

Kuda Biza is Chief Marketing Officer for Nunbelievable, a Loeb. nyc backed impact baked goods startup fighting hunger in the US. Before joining Nunbelievable, Kuda managed P&L for a $75M e-commerce business with a $5M marketing budget, and successfully built six businesses and non-profits from scratch. Kuda is an active public speaker and has given keynote addresses at more than 40 institutions in 4 countries including Harvard and the United Nations, inspiring audiences to take action, achieve dreams and impact social change through purposeful entrepreneurship.

