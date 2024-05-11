📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

Running a business is notoriously stressful. According to Forbes, entrepreneurs seem to experience greater stress than other types of workers. Many of us carry the tension of our day-to-day lives in our muscles, most commonly in the neck, shoulders, and back.

If this goes unchecked, it can become an ironic distraction from the work you were stressing about. To keep a balanced and more comfortable status quo, consider the occasional massage.

This Deep Tissue 4-Head Percussion Massager with 12 intensities and four modes for full-body muscle pain relief is on sale for just $127.99 (reg. $159). Featuring 3,3000 RPM, this cordless massager is designed to deliver soothing tissue relief while maintaining a quiet operating mode, so you can use it in your office without distracting anybody outside.

In addition to its 12 intensity levels, this massager features a convenient LED screen that lets you see the settings and battery life easily. Its cordless build makes it easy to maneuver and reach every spot that might need attention. The reliable 2,000mAh battery also ensures a full massage when this massager is charged up.

You can count on the four heads of this percussion massager to deliver a lot of benefits when used correctly and regularly. You can use the massager to reduce stiffness in your muscles, relieve strain from tension, and even increase blood flow, which can be great for your overall health.

This Deep Tissue 4-Head Percussion Massager features 12 intensities and four modes, offering full-body muscle pain relief, and is on sale for just $127.99 (reg. $159).

