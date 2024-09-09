The company is changing the packaging of one popular treat to meet consumer demands around sustainability.

McDonald's is giving its iconic McFlurry a makeover — but it's not just about aesthetics. The fast-food giant is rolling out new packaging for its famous dessert as part of a larger initiative to enhance its sustainability efforts while also rolling out the new Mini McFlurry. After ditching the plastic mixing spoons last year, the company is swapping out its traditional plastic lids for paper-based ones and reusable spoons, responding to ongoing consumer demand for environmentally friendly packaging.

This change aligns with McDonald's overarching sustainability goals, which include reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The company is continuing to phase out single-use plastics across its global operations.

The brand made the news often last summer, beginning with the launch of the Grandma McFlurry in May. The limited-time offering paid homage to the comforting treats often associated with grandmothers — and was a nod to a Gen Z-centric TikTok trend, "grandmacore." The trend draws inspiration from cozy, grandmotherly interests such as knitting, baking and an overall sense of nostalgic comfort.

In June, McDonald's launched its $5 Meal Deal, designed to provide value and relief to inflation-strapped consumers who were complaining loudly about fast food prices.

"We heard our fans loud and clear — they're looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that's exactly what they'll get," Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, said in a statement in June. "Value has always been part of our DNA."

The announcement came after a May 29 open letter from Erlinger addressing rumors and misconceptions about McDonald's menu price increases. Meanwhile, McDonald's move sparked competitors like Burger King, Wendy's and others to introduce value offers to attract budget-conscious consumers.

